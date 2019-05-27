Why many combat veterans are still suffering, years after the fight ended

Mike Cerre:

After three tours of duty in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, veterans of Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, known as FOX 2/5, thought their wars were over.

But their fight has followed them home. More members of their unit have since died from suicide than from combat, as they continue to battle PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorders, from their service.

Former Corporal William Yellowhair was the unit's third and most recent suicide.