WATCH: Lieu says Trump has shown no remorse for lies, riot

House impeachment manager Ted Lieu argued on Thursday that former President Donald Trump has not shown remorse for spreading baseless claims about election fraud, making him culpable for the Capitol insurrection.

WATCH: The Second Impeachment of Donald Trump

House Democratic prosecutors were making their second day of arguments in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“President Trump’s lack of remorse and refusal to take accountability during the attack shows his state of mind. It shows that he intended the events of January 6 to happen and when it did he delighted in it,” Lieu said.