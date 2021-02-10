Opening arguments begin in Trump’s historic impeachment trial

Lisa Desjardins:

Much of this was video that no one had seen, including senators themselves. And it was video that was a dramatic depiction of how close members of Congress, including the senators watching it, came to encountering the mob, as the Democrats put it, bent on destruction of the chamber, and also of harming the senators themselves.

I have to say, Judy, I sat there watching senators observe their own lives essentially flash before their lives, as they saw silent video, because it was security-cam video, of protesters, as Yamiche described it, coming within 100 — I should say rioters — within 100 feet of the chamber.

The senators were almost completely still, and it was so silent in that chamber, Judy. I had a felt tip pen. I was above them. The sound of my pen was noticeably loud. Someone turned to me and heard my pen strokes. It was that silent during this video.

I noticed senators having largest reactions to when depictions of staff being threatened, as Speaker Pelosi's staff barricaded as the rioters stormed around them. I saw Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, conservative Republican, shake his head in dismay.

Later, as we saw video of the rioters coming up to that Senate chambers, and they showed video of the senators themselves watching themselves evacuate, including a very close call for Senator Mitt Romney, he shook his head. He told reporters he had never seen that video before.

I saw Senator Bill Cassidy, an important Republican in this whole proceeding, still as a stone, except for his pen, which was moving in his fingers, as I think he perceived the threat that he actually faced on that day.

Now, I also have to say one other observation. In the press area where I was, there was a single police officer who was there to protect us and to make sure that we were in our correct positions. He was behind us. I was the only one looking at him. Judy, that police officer had tears in his eyes as he heard how his fellow police officers and perhaps he himself were brutalized that day.

I saw him look to the sky and hold his hands together. It was a difficult amount of video to watch.