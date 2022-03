The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Ruan v. United States, which examines whether a doctor can be criminally liable for prescribing opioids if they say it was done in “good faith.” The court will also consider Marietta Memorial Hospital v. Davita Inc. about reimbursement for dialysis care under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act.

Arguments are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Listen live in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.