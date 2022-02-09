New report details the scale of the U.S. opioid crisis and its link to drug trafficking

William Brangham:

Judy, a majority of those overdoses are being driven by the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. Manufactured abroad and trafficked into the U.S., it is then sold by itself or mixed into various street drugs or counterfeit pharmaceuticals, where its potency often turns deadly.

Overdoses now kill more people than car crashes, firearms, suicide, or homicide.

So, how do we address this?

Representative David Trone, Democrat from Maryland, is co-chair of the National Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking.

Congressman Trone, great to have you on the "NewsHour."

Your report lays out ways to address the supply of these drugs and the demand for these drugs. I want to talk about the supply issue first. As your report points out, Mexican cartels are largely manufacturing this fentanyl and shipping it into the U.S., but they are relying on a steady stream of precursor chemicals to make those drugs from China.

What do you think we ought to be doing vis-a-vis China to try to stop that flow?