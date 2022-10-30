LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments on the use of race in college admissions

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in two cases seeking to overturn precedents that for decades have allowed colleges to factor race into admissions decisions.

Listen live in the player above.

The court is hearing cases involving the University of North Carolina and Harvard University, the nation’s oldest public and private universities, respectively.

Lawsuits against UNC and Harvard claim that the schools discriminate against white and Asian American applicants. A decision against the schools could mean the end of affirmative action in college admissions.

WATCH: What’s at stake in the Supreme Court affirmative action cases

Lower courts rejected the challenges, citing more than 40 years of high court rulings that allow colleges and universities to consider race in admissions decisions. But the colleges and universities must do so in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity.

The Supreme Court’s most recent pronouncement was in 2016, in a 4-3 decision upholding the admissions program at the University of Texas against a challenge brought by a white woman. But the composition of the court has changed since then, with the addition of three conservative justices who were appointed by then-President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: The evolution of affirmative action cases, from Bakke to Fisher

Two members of that four-justice majority are gone from the court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020, and Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018.

The three dissenters in the case, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, remain on the court. Roberts, a moderating influence on some issues, has been a steadfast vote to limit the use of race in public programs, once writing, “It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race.”