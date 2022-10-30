What’s at stake in the Supreme Court affirmative action cases

Audio

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases seeking to overturn decades-old precedents that have allowed colleges to factor race into admissions decisions in order to create diverse student bodies. Opponents of the practice say that any decision based on race is wrong. Angel Perez, CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: