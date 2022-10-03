LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments on whether certain wetlands are protected by the EPA

The Supreme Court will hear opening arguments Monday in Sackett v. EPA, a case that could loosen the regulation of property under the Clean Water Act.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET.

The case involves an Idaho couple, Chantell and Michael Sackett, who won an earlier high court round in their bid to build a house on property near a lake without getting a permit under the Clean Water Act, the nation’s chief law to combat water pollution.

The outcome could change the rules for millions of acres of property that contain wetlands.

The Sacketts had begun building a home close to Priest Lake in Idaho. The Environmental Protection Agency ordered work on the Sackett’s property halted in 2007, determining that part of it was wetlands that could not be disturbed without a permit.

The new court case tests the reach of the Clean Water Act beyond rivers, lakes and streams. Under an opinion written by former Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2006, regulators can block development on properties far from waterways as long as they prove a significant connection to the waterways.

Kennedy said the wetlands must “significantly affect the chemical, physical, and biological integrity” of nearby navigable waters to come under the Clean Water Act.

No other justice joined Kennedy’s writing, and four conservatives wrote that they would allow regulation only if there was a continuous surface connection from the wetlands to the lake, river or stream. There is no such connection on the Sackett’s property.

Among the four were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. They now have three colleagues on the right, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, who took Kennedy’s seat when he retired in 2018.

Jon Devine, director of federal water policy at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the court had agreed to hear a case that could “gut our ability to protect wetlands and other waters. It’s a threat to the clean water our communities depend on for drinking, swimming, fishing and other uses.”