Author Nina Totenberg on her decades-long friendship with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By —

PBS NewsHour

Audio

Nina Totenberg has been covering the Supreme Court for NPR since the 1970s. It was early in her reporting career that she formed what would become a decades-long friendship with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Totenberg joined Judy Woodruff to discuss her new book, "Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships."

Listen to this Segment

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: