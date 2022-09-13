Author Nina Totenberg on her decades-long friendship with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nina Totenberg has been covering the Supreme Court for NPR since the 1970s. It was early in her reporting career that she formed what would become a decades-long friendship with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Totenberg joined Judy Woodruff to discuss her new book, "Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships."
