LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears cases on adoption law intended to protect Native American families

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on the constitutionality of the Indigenous Child Welfare Act, a law that governs the removal of Native American children from their homes and where they are subsequently placed.



The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The law was passed as an effort to keep Native American children with other family members and their tribes. The systematic repression of Native language and culture throughout American history, from forced relocations to forced family separations, is a key argument proponents cite for keeping the law.

Critics say the law prioritizes the interest of tribes over that of the child.