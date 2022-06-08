News Wrap: Man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s home is charged with attempted murder

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, a California man was charged with attempted murder after being arrested near the Maryland home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Olympic champion Simone Biles and dozens of other gymnasts are suing the FBI, Ukrainian forces retreated from a a key eastern city, and Moderna says it's developed an COVID vaccine that works better against the Omicron variant.
