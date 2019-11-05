Live Results: Mississippi General Election

In Mississippi, Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are facing off to replace retiring GOP Gov. Phil Bryant. Reeves has led in polls and is favored to win, but Hood has made the race competitive by running as a more moderate Democrat. He also has a history of winning statewide races in deep red Mississippi.

President Donald Trump has campaigned for Reeves and Bevin, testing his strength with conservative voters in the South and ability to sway down-ballot elections.





















