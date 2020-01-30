What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Attorney Ken Starr speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team resumes its presentation of opening arguments in Trump's Senate impeachment trial in this frame grab from video shot in the U.S. Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
LIVE: What are your senators asking at the impeachment trial? Follow this chart

Politics

There are 329 million people in the United States, but just 100 of them are able to ask questions at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Those are the U.S. Senators, who are allowed 16 hours to complete that task.

They are permitted to ask questions individually, or in groups. All must be written and short enough to fit on a notecard. (Some push those boundaries.) What are they asking?

Throughout Thursday’s session, the PBS NewsHour team is tracking every question in the spreadsheet below. You can see what senators have asked, as well as which topics are getting the most attention.

See the full spreadsheet.

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews

