WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the Republican-led Senate trial of President Donald Trump, who last year became the third president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Seven Democrats have been named as managers to prosecute the House’s case, including Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York. White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, are expected to take the lead in arguing the president’s case.

On Friday, Trump added two members to his legal team: Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. Both nationally known attorneys and regular pundits on Fox News, Dershowitz has a background in constitutional law, while Starr is famous for having led the investigation into former President Bill Clinton.

On Thursday, after the House managers formally delivered the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the trial, before swearing in the senators in attendance.

New evidence has been released related to Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, whose activities related to Ukraine have been under scrutiny in the impeachment inquiry.

The two articles of impeachment put forward by the House charges the president with abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress, for his actions related to the withholding of military aid for Ukraine and his request for an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.