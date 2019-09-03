What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters about the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of a woman's accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
By —

Matthew Daly, Associated Press

McConnell says he’s waiting on Trump to chart path on guns

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s waiting for the White House to chart a path forward on gun violence legislation following another mass shooting in Texas.

Asked about a Senate vote on House-passed legislation to expand background checks for gun purchases, McConnell says, “The administration is in the process of studying what they’re prepared to support, if anything.” He expects an answer next week.

McConnell says if President Donald Trump favors background-checks legislation and McConnell knows “we will pass it and it’ll become law,” then he says he’ll put it on the floor.

McConnell made the comments Tuesday to radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Trump has said he wants to work with Congress to “stop the menace of mass attacks,” but he’s waffled on support for expanding background checks.

