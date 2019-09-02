2020 Democrats add gun safety to Labor Day campaign agenda

Lisa Desjardins:

There they were, at work today, among the crowds and parades charming potential voters.

But, listen closely. On this Labor Day, Democratic candidates for president focused less on jobs and wages, and more on the gun debate, after Odessa, Texas, became the latest site of a mass shooting on Saturday.

Take former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa. He said the Constitution doesn't protect semiautomatic rifles, like the one used in Odessa.