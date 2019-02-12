McConnell: Trump got a ‘pretty good deal’ on border security

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump got a “pretty good deal” in border security negotiations, even though funding falls short for the long-promised wall with Mexico.

McConnell says he spoke with the president and recommended Tuesday that he sign the bill into law.

Congress is racing to prevent another partial government shutdown Friday over Trump’s $5.7 billion demand for the wall. The tentative deal provides about $1.4 billion.

The Republican leader said Trump did “just fine,” adding he hopes the president agrees.

McConnell also said he thinks the president should “feel free” to use other tools to secure the border.

Trump has talked about invoking a national emergency order or other options to build the wall. McConnell had previously cautioned against such a move.