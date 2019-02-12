What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

McConnell: Trump got a ‘pretty good deal’ on border security

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump got a “pretty good deal” in border security negotiations, even though funding falls short for the long-promised wall with Mexico.

McConnell says he spoke with the president and recommended Tuesday that he sign the bill into law.

Congress is racing to prevent another partial government shutdown Friday over Trump’s $5.7 billion demand for the wall. The tentative deal provides about $1.4 billion.

The Republican leader said Trump did “just fine,” adding he hopes the president agrees.

McConnell also said he thinks the president should “feel free” to use other tools to secure the border.

Trump has talked about invoking a national emergency order or other options to build the wall. McConnell had previously cautioned against such a move.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 13 Mitch McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Democrats

  2. Read Feb 13 Justice Ginsburg illness casts spotlight on long-term court absences

  3. Read Feb 11 How bots turned this State of the Union moment into a viral meme

  4. Read Feb 12 Column: If your business can’t pay a living wage, it shouldn’t exist

  5. Watch Feb 11 Southern Baptist officials sexually abused hundreds, new reports reveal

The Latest