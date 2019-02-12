What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump says he’s not ‘thrilled’ with border deal

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says ‘I can’t say I’m thrilled’ with a congressional compromise on border security designed to avert a second government shutdown.

A committee negotiating new border security measures tentatively agreed Monday night to dedicate $1.4 billion to Trump’s border wall, far less than his $5.7 billion goal.

The huge funding measure, which combines seven spending bills into one, would fund several federal agencies through Sept. 30.

The question now is whether Trump will sign the measure. He says he can’t say he’s happy. Still, he says the wall is getting built. Trump also says he doesn’t believe there will be another shutdown.

READ MORE: How Trump has already changed immigration policy

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 13 Mitch McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Democrats

  2. Read Feb 13 Justice Ginsburg illness casts spotlight on long-term court absences

  3. Read Feb 11 How bots turned this State of the Union moment into a viral meme

  4. Watch Feb 11 Southern Baptist officials sexually abused hundreds, new reports reveal

  5. Read Feb 12 Column: If your business can’t pay a living wage, it shouldn’t exist

How migrant detention details stalled border security talks

Politics Feb 11

The Latest