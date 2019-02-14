What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump pauses during a rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
McConnell: Trump to sign funding bill and declare border emergency

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he’s prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.

McConnell said Thursday the Senate will soon vote on the bill that’s needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.

The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.

The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.

Trump’s assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.

