File photo of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., by James Lawler Duggan/Reuters
Associated Press

McConnell undergoes surgery to repair shoulder fracture

Politics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has undergone surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder.

McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement Friday that the Senate Republican leader had successful surgery Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Popp says the surgery was done “without incident” and that the senator is grateful to his surgical team.

The sixth-term senator suffered the shoulder fracture in a fall earlier this month. McConnell tripped on his outdoor patio at his Louisville home.

McConnell is a key congressional ally for President Donald Trump and is running for another term next year.

Associated Press

