Trump praises Lewandowski for possible Senate run, hours after former campaign manager subpoenaed

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threw his support behind his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who is considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire.

Trump praised Lewandowski as “a very outstanding guy” in an interview on the “New Hampshire Today” radio show before an evening rally in the state.

Trump said he thought Lewandowski would be hard to beat if he decides to challenge Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

The comments came hours before the House Judiciary Committee announced it was subpoenaing Lewandowski and an ex-White House aide as part of its investigation into Trump’s conduct in office.

Two prominent Republicans already have announced campaigns to challenge Shaheen: Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc and former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien.

Chris Ager, chairman of the Hillsborough County Republican Committee, said he would remain neutral in the Senate primary, but loves Lewandowski and the two candidates who have already announced.

But former New Hampshire Senator Judd Gregg, a Republican who served as governor before becoming a senator, disagreed.

Lewandowski has long been a lightning rod for criticism, but also unshakably loyal to Trump.

He served as the president’s first campaign manager, leading the small, ramshackle team that helped Trump defy critics and win the Republican nomination with the motto, “Let Trump be Trump.”

And he remained closed with the president – to the dismay of many – even after he was fired from the job after clashing with now-jailed strategist Paul Manafort and the president’s children.

There was also an incident in which he was charged with misdemeanor battery for grabbing a reporter’s arm at an event. The charge was later dropped.

Since Trump’s election, he has been a frequent visitor to the White House, sometimes fueling speculation of potential job offers, and is often spotted at Trump’s campaign events, sometimes flying aboard Air Force Once.

Now, Trump seems to be paying him back.