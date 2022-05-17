McGarvey wins Democrat nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky state Sen. Morgan McGarvey has won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth.

McGarvey defeated Rep. Attica Scott on Tuesday in the primary for the 3rd Congressional District in Louisville.

McGarvey, the top-ranking Democrat in the Kentucky Senate, held a big fundraising advantage and an endorsement from Yarmuth, who touted his progressive credentials. McGarvey, an attorney, was also endorsed by several state lawmakers and labor unions.

Yarmuth, the influential chair of the House Budget Committee, announced last fall that he wouldn’t run for another term in the seat he’s held since 2007. Yarmuth played a role in passing high-profile national measures, including pandemic-relief legislation and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Louisville — the state’s largest city — remains a Democratic stronghold while most of Kentucky is solidly Republican. Yarmuth is the only Kentucky Democrat to represent the state in Congress.