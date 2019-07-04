What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) speaks at the Liberty Political Action Conference (LPAC) in Chantilly, Virginia September 19, 2013. Photo By Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Michigan Rep. Justin Amash is quitting the Republican Party

Politics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is leaving the GOP because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics and “frightened by what I see from it.”

In an opinion article published in the Washington Post, on July 4, Amash said partisan politics is damaging American democracy.

“I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash said. “I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us.”

Amash was the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump, drawing the ire of many fellow Republicans and Trump.

Trump responded immediately to Amash’s announcement, tweeting Thursday: “Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting” the Party.” Trump called Amash a “total loser.”

Amash, who was considered a libertarian-leaning Republican in Congress, has represented Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district in the western part of the state since 2011.

By —

Associated Press

