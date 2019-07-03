Trump rejects court decision on unconstitutional asylum detention

Yamiche Alcindor:

So the federal judge essentially said that these migrants have rights and that they cannot just be put in detention centers and not be given bail hearings.

Most of the time, between 15,000 and 40,000 migrants get a bail hearing. About half of them are released on bond if that's the case, and they're able to come back when their case is processing.

Now, the White — this judge essentially said, we need to have a neutral decision-maker assessing whether or not these immigrants should be detained or whether or not they can be released. The White House is taking a big issue with that. They're saying that an unelected judge is essentially going to war with the rule of law. That's a direct quote.

They're saying that these judge is for open borders and essentially is doing something that's unconstitutional, though the judge is actually saying their order is unconstitutional.

Then I want to talk about the context that this is happening in. And I want to show some pictures to some people that came out yesterday. They are from the office of the DHS inspector general, Department of Homeland Security.

What we saw is overcrowding in these border facilities. And the context that this is happening in is that the president tweeted today, and saying that these conditions are better than the conditions that these migrants would have been living in, in their own countries, and that even if they're getting inadequate medical care, that Border Patrol, they're not nurses or doctors.

So the president is really doubling down on his hard-line immigration status, even in the face of all these issues.