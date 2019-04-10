What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Mnuchin says Treasury unable to deliver Trump tax returns by deadline

Politics

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says his department is unable to provide President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress by Wednesday’s deadline.

Mnuchin told House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who made the request a week ago, that Treasury respects congressional oversight but needs more time to review the “unprecedented” request.

Mnuchin said Neal’s request raised important questions of “constitutional scope of congressional investigative authority, the legitimacy of the asserted legislative purpose, and the constitutional rights of American citizens.”

He quoted Capitol Hill Republicans who called the request “Nixonian” and who warned that it could set a precedent for disclosing personal tax information for political purposes.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 10 Here is the first photo of a black hole

  2. Read Apr 09 WATCH: What does a black hole look like? Scientists reveal the first picture

  3. Watch Apr 09 The hidden risks of suicide and depression for seniors living in long-term care

  4. Read Apr 10 Spring storm threatens to repeat March’s bomb cyclone

  5. Read Apr 10 WATCH: Barr answers questions about Mueller report in Senate hearing

The Latest