What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Nevada GOP awards all 25 delegates to Trump

Politics

Nevada’s Republican party Saturday awarded all 25 of its delegates to President Donald Trump. The Nevada party had already canceled its caucuses. Instead, the state Republican committee voted by acclimation to give Trump all of its delegates at the same time as Democrats were tallying caucus votes, according to party executive director Will Sexauer.

No other Republican qualified for the balloting by the state committee, Sexauer said.

This gives Trump 86 of the 87 delegates awarded so far. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld won one delegate in Iowa. South Carolina, which votes next Saturday, also had canceled its primary. Its delegates will not be bound to any candidate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  2. Read Feb 22 Nevada GOP awards all 25 delegates to Trump

  3. Watch Feb 21 Shields and Brooks on Las Vegas debate, Trump’s pardons

  4. Read Feb 22 AP FACT CHECK: Donald Trump and the audacity of hype

  5. Watch Feb 20 Can California figure out a way to house its growing homeless population?

The Latest