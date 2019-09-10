What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Republican nominee Dan Bishop during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., September 9, 2019. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
By —

Alan Fram, Associated Press

North Carolina special election tests Trump and GOP’s 2020 prospects

Politics

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are hoping an eleventh-hour pep talk from President Donald Trump will help them win Tuesday’s special congressional election in North Carolina. The race could shed light on Republicans’ chances of retaking the U.S. House and Trump’s reelection prospects in 2020.

At a rally in Fayetteville on Monday night, Trump campaigned for conservative state Sen. Dan Bishop. Opposing Bishop is moderate Democrat Dan McCready, a former Marine who narrowly trailed in an election for the seat last year that was invalidated after evidence of election fraud surfaced.

WATCH: Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on N.C. special election, Trump’s primary challengers

Trump carried the district by 11 points in 2016. Both sides see the race as too close to call.

More than half the district’s votes likely will come from Charlotte’s suburbs. When Democrats retook the House in 2018, many of their pickups were in suburbs.

By —

Alan Fram, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 09 Why Margaret Atwood saw this as the moment for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel

  2. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

  3. Watch Sep 08 The culture of masculinity and its negative impacts on men

  4. Read Sep 14 9/11 to now: Ways we have changed

  5. Read Sep 09 Margaret Atwood on the dystopian novels that inspired her to write ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on N.C. special election, Trump’s primary challengers

Politics Sep 09

The Latest