Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on N.C. special election, Trump’s primary challengers

Lisa Desjardins:

North Carolina is the first hot spot, hosting President Trump tonight for a campaign rally tonight ahead of a special congressional election. And Congress is also back, with Democrats in the House shedding the spotlight on gun violence and impeachment.

That's plenty for our weekly Politics Monday roundup with Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and host of public radio's "Politics With Amy Walter" and Tamara Keith of NPR and co-host of the "NPR Politics Podcast."

Ladies, it's Election Day tomorrow, just one special election, the North Carolina Ninth Congressional District.

Let's look at — there's two candidates running, Republican Dan Bishop. He's a state senator, also fiscal conservative, running against Dan McCready. He's a Marine veteran and also a former money manager. He's running as more of a moderate.

Amy, why are people paying such attention to this race? What does it tell you?