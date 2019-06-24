What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by NALEO at Telemundo Center in Miami, Florida, on June 21, 2019. Photo by Carlo Allegri/Reuters
O’Rourke proposes a tax to fund veterans’ health care costs

Politics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is pledging to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and help create a federal health care fund to cover the costs of those who serve in future wars by taxing those who don’t.

The former Texas congressman unveiled his veterans’ proposal Monday, before attending a veterans’ round table in Tampa, Florida.

The proposal says the new health care fund would be paid for using a “war tax,” ensuring Americans who haven’t served share “some of the cost of going to war according to their means.”

The plan pledges to improve the Veterans Affairs health care system and provide immigrant veterans a “pathway to citizenship.”

O’Rourke also wants to expand “reverse boot camps” to better prepare veterans for life after leaving the military.

O’Rourke launched his 2020 campaign in March.

