WATCH: Pelosi says president should not sow ‘chaos’ ahead of election

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that President Donald Trump’s “authenticity” during the first Presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden showed the rest of the world what keeps her up at night.

“What keeps me up at night is that what we saw that night was authenticity on both sides of the stage, the president authentically, a bully. Joe Biden, authentically a decent person who cares about America’s working families,” Pelosi said.

She also warned Trump not to try and sow “chaos” ahead of the election and following by not accepting the results of the Presidential election. One possible scenario if the election is not clearly decided lies in the US Constitution.

In a contingent election, House members have to choose among the three people with the most electoral votes. Each state delegation gets one vote, and 26 votes are required to win. In the Senate, the choice is between the top two electoral vote-getters and each senator gets a vote, with 51 votes required to win.

But Pelosi says House Democrats are prepared for this possibility and had a message for Trump: “Don’t cause chaos because you think it will lead to a light at the end of the tunnel because that light at the end of the tunnel in the House is gonna be a train coming right at your plan.”

On COVID-19 relief funding, the Speaker told reporters she won’t agree to take half a loaf now from White House negotiators.

“Some of you have asked, ‘Isn’t something better than nothing?’ No,” Pelosi told reporters, citing the “opportunity cost” for provisions sought by Democrats but potentially lost in any rush to agreement.