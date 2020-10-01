What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence speaks at Iowa rallies

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Carter Lake and Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 1, where he will speak at political rallies being held in the state.

The Des Moines rally is expected to begin at 4 p.m. ET, respectively. Watch them live in the video player above.

Pence is expected to highlight the administration’s accomplishments in Carter Lake. In Des Moines, he is expected to speak about faith in America.

Several recent polls have showed a close race in Iowa between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, and operatives from both parties say the Republican hold on the state is weakening.

Iowa’s six Electoral College votes make it less of a target than other Midwest battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan and even Minnesota, but after Trump won there by 9.4 percentage points in 2016, the narrowing race is a warning sign for his campaign. Similarly in Ohio, where Trump won by 8 points in 2016, he is now in a pitched battle with Biden.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

