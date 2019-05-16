Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1E65D16160
By —

Associated Press

Pelosi slams Trump immigration plan

Politics

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s emphasis on merit-based immigration is “condescending” because families have merit, too.

Trump is unveiling a new immigration proposal and Pelosi told reporters she welcomes White House officials who want to come to Capitol Hill to brief lawmakers.

WATCH: Pelosi says ‘nothing is off the table’ to enforce subpoenas

But shifting away from a family-based immigration system to one that favors immigrants with high skills is running into resistance from Democrats.

Pelosi said they want to attract “the best to our country.” But she asked if Trump means family is without merit. She said it’s what merit means “in the eyes of Donald Trump.”

Trump’s plan does not include protections for immigrants known as Dreamers, and Pelosi said Democrats want to help those young people who were brought here illegally in childhood.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 16 WATCH LIVE: House Democrats read Mueller report aloud at the Capitol

  2. Read May 15 WATCH: Trump immigration speech outlines changes to green card and visa systems

  3. Read May 16 What’s in Trump’s immigration proposal

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Watch May 14 Many college students struggle to pass remedial math. Do they need to?

Trump to propose overhaul of U.S. immigration system

Nation May 15

The Latest