Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

WATCH: Pelosi says ‘nothing is off the table’ to enforce subpoenas

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “nothing is off the table” in pushing the White House to comply with subpoenas for information, including fining administration officials through what’s called inherent contempt of Congress.

Pelosi said Thursday she hopes it doesn’t come to that. But she called the White House counsel’s letter to the Judiciary Committee resisting all requests for information “a joke” and “beneath the dignity of the president of the United States.”

The White House said it would not comply because the congressional inquiries have no “legislative” purpose.

Pelosi said House Democrats aim to “subpoena friendly,” then “subpoena otherwise.”

She noted that one of the constitutional purposes of congressional investigations is impeachment. “It doesn’t mean you’re going on an impeachment path,” Pelosi said. “It means if you had the information you might.”

Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

