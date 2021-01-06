PHOTOS: A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Then they paused to take cellphone pics

Pro-Trump mobs breached the U.S. Capitol building as both houses of Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes and confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Photos captured scenes of people forcing their way into the building, as well as walking around slowly and taking pictures.
Some of the violent protesters got inside the U.S. Senate chamber and took a seat at the presiding officer’s chair, where Vice President Mike Pence was sitting earlier this afternoon as the Senate debated Arizona’s Electoral College votes.
In one photo, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and other members of Congress took cover in the House chamber as the mobs attempted to gain access to the building. Another image shows a statue of former president Gerald Ford holding a Trump flag that a supporter placed in his hand.
Members of Congress, staff, journalists and others inside the building were evacuated to safety following the breach, which occurred following a speech by President Donald Trump earlier in the day where he urged his supporters to march toward the Capitol.
Trump supporters attempt to enter the Capitol at the House steps during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A Capitol police officer looks out of a broken window as protesters gather on the building on January 06, 2021. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A mob of Trump supporters enter the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A statue of Gerald Ford in the Capitol Rotunda with a Trump flag at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Congress take cover as supporters of President Donald Trump breach security and enter the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A mob of Trump supporters enter the Senate Chamber. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
A protester yells inside the Senate Chamber. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
A Trump supporter sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after breaching security at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A Trump supporter leaves a note in the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police detain Trump supporters outside of the House Chamber. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
