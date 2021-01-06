PHOTOS: A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Then they paused to take cellphone pics

Pro-Trump mobs breached the U.S. Capitol building as both houses of Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes and confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Photos captured scenes of people forcing their way into the building, as well as walking around slowly and taking pictures.

Some of the violent protesters got inside the U.S. Senate chamber and took a seat at the presiding officer’s chair, where Vice President Mike Pence was sitting earlier this afternoon as the Senate debated Arizona’s Electoral College votes.

In one photo, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and other members of Congress took cover in the House chamber as the mobs attempted to gain access to the building. Another image shows a statue of former president Gerald Ford holding a Trump flag that a supporter placed in his hand.

Members of Congress, staff, journalists and others inside the building were evacuated to safety following the breach, which occurred following a speech by President Donald Trump earlier in the day where he urged his supporters to march toward the Capitol.

