Primary race for Eliot Engel’s NY seat too early to call

The Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District is too early to call.

As of 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, challenger Jamaal Bowman had roughly 61% of the counted vote. Incumbent Eliot Engel was in second with about 36% of the counted vote.

New York counties didn’t release any mail ballots Tuesday, which could account for more than half the vote. Counties have until July 1 to start releasing the results of mail ballots.

The congressional race is among dozens of races in the state in which The Associated Press did not declare winners on Tuesday. They include all primary elections for state legislature, 16 congressional primaries and the Democratic primary for Queens Borough president.