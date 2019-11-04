Read Marie Yovanovitch’s full testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry

The full testimony given by former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump was released Monday.

House Democratic leaders also released the transcript of testimony by Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to the secretary of state.

The release comes after the House of Representatives approved a resolution last week that outlined how the impeachment inquiry would proceed. That measure allowed for open hearings and authorized House committees involved in the probe to release transcripts of depositions that have been conducted in recent weeks.

