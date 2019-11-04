Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
U.S. Capitol Police guide former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she departs after testifying in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read Marie Yovanovitch’s full testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry

Politics

The full testimony given by former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump was released Monday.

House Democratic leaders also released the transcript of testimony by Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to the secretary of state.

The release comes after the House of Representatives approved a resolution last week that outlined how the impeachment inquiry would proceed. That measure allowed for open hearings and authorized House committees involved in the probe to release transcripts of depositions that have been conducted in recent weeks.

Read Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s full testimony.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

