#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to PBS
NewsHour by Midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

DONATE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A gavel sits on the chairman’s dais in the U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2019. The dark cloud of impeachment has threatened President Donald Trump for many months, with Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, where any such effort to remove Trump from office would begin, divided about whether to proceed. Picture taken June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read Noah Feldman’s full opening statement in the Trump impeachment hearing

Politics

Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor, is expected to testify Wednesday in the first day of public hearings by the House Judiciary Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The focus of the Judiciary hearing is to define grounds for a presidential impeachment. The hearing comes after the House Intelligence Committee held hearings in late November. Those hearings featured key witnesses who had knowledge of Trump’s dealing with Ukraine.

The impeachment inquiry has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Read Noah Feldman’s full opening statement.

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor obtained the opening statement. This story will be updated.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 03 Report reveals frequent contact between Giuliani, Nunes and the White House

  2. Watch Dec 03 Inside the ‘extraordinary’ campaign to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court

  3. Read Dec 02 Watch Live: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – House Judiciary Committee – Day 1

  4. Read Dec 03 Surge of new abuse claims threatens Catholic church like never before

  5. Watch Dec 02 Why millennials are moving away from large urban centers

The Latest