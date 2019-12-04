Read Noah Feldman’s full opening statement in the Trump impeachment hearing

Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor, is expected to testify Wednesday in the first day of public hearings by the House Judiciary Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The focus of the Judiciary hearing is to define grounds for a presidential impeachment. The hearing comes after the House Intelligence Committee held hearings in late November. Those hearings featured key witnesses who had knowledge of Trump’s dealing with Ukraine.

The impeachment inquiry has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Read Noah Feldman’s full opening statement.

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor obtained the opening statement. This story will be updated.