Read the full federal charges against accused attacker of Paul Pelosi

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage. David DePape was charged Monday with two federal crimes.

Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis’ home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack.

The announcement of the federal charges comes as San Francisco’s district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

