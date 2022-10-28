Intruder asks ‘Where is Nancy?’ before beating Pelosi’s husband with hammer, police say

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, we did get a statement just a few minutes ago from Speaker Pelosi's office.

They did say that Paul Pelosi did make it through surgery for this, a skull fracture, as well as for damage to the right arm and to his hand, surgery for those things. They say that he was — successfully got out of surgery and is expected to fully recover. So that is good news.

We know that he was assaulted with a hammer. We don't know if there were other weapons involved or other aspects of the assault that happened before the police arrived. Hopefully, we will get those details soon.

The suspect, as you said, is a 42-year-old, someone believed to have resided in Berkeley, California, nearby. Now, we asked Mary McCord — of course, we know that she's someone who's been in national security, Department of Justice, an expert on these things — about some things that she's been hearing and that researchers have found about an online presence for someone with his same name.

Here's what she told us.