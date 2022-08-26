Read the full redacted affidavit the FBI used as a basis for Mar-a-Lago search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

The document, even in its redacted form, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

Though Justice Department officials were expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, the affidavit may offer the fullest description yet about the events leading up to the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

Click to read the full text of the affidavit below:

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this piece.