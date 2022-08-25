Judge orders release of redacted affidavit used for FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

John Yang:

Amna, it's not clear just how much of that document we will actually see after the redactions, but more information about the classified documents that Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago emerged this week.

Mark Zaid is an attorney who focuses on national security issues.

Mark, thanks for being with us.

Given the information that the magistrate judge said needs to be protected, the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents and uncharged parties, the investigation's strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods and grand jury information, how much are we likely to see in this document tomorrow? And could we still glean some hints, some clues from it?