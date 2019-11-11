Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

Read the full testimony by Christopher Anderson in the impeachment inquiry

Politics

House Democrats have released the transcript for testimony given by Christopher Anderson, who advised former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker. Volker emerged as a central figure in efforts to push Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump’s political rival and 2020 presidential contender, Joe Biden. Anderson testified before House investigators as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry during a closed-door meeting on Oct. 30.

The transcript of Anderson’s deposition is one of several to be released publicly by lawmakers over the past week. The first public hearings for the inquiry are set to begin this week. Read Christopher Anderson’s testimony here.


Read the full transcript here. 

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

