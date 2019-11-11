Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Read the full transcript for Defense Department official Laura Cooper

Politics

House investigators are releasing another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The transcript being made public Monday is from the testimony of Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, in a closed-door interview.

House Democrats are moving forward with the first live, public hearings of the impeachment inquiry this week.

The House is investigating whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats, including rival Joe Biden, while the administration was withholding military funds for the East European ally.

Read the full transcript here.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 11 Read the full transcript for Defense Department official Laura Cooper

  2. Read Feb 26 Most Americans don’t realize state funding for higher ed fell by billions

  3. Read Nov 11 After push from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

  4. Read Nov 11 WATCH: Trump speaks at Veterans Day Parade in New York

  5. Read Nov 11 What to expect during the public impeachment hearings

The Latest