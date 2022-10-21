Read the Jan. 6 committee’s full subpoena to Donald Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president’s lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents.

The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its final case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

Read the full subpoena here: