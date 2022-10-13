Jan. 6 Committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump

Amna Nawaz:

In an unexpected move today, the House Select Committee investigating the events on January 6 voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

The move will likely be the last major action from the panel before the upcoming midterm elections. The committee's aim is to question the former president about his actions leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. The move will also likely set off a new court battle.

To help us make sense of all of this, I'm joined by our congressional correspondent, Lisa Desjardins.

Lisa, good to see you.

Let's start with the news out of today's hearing. The subpoena of the former president, what does it mean? And what do we know about why the committee chose to do this now?