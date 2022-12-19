Read the Jan. 6 committee’s summary of its final report

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 on Monday recommended criminal charges for former President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection and released the initial summary of its final report. The full report is expected to be released on Wednesday.

The recommendations and key findings come two months after the committee’s last hearing, when it subpoenaed Trump to testify as part of the probe. In response, Trump filed a lawsuit to fight the subpoena.

READ MORE: Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee report summary

Over 18 months, the committee has spoken to more than 1,000 witnesses, including many in Trump’s inner circle, such as his children, high-level Trump administration officials and former aides, as well as former members of his White House legal team.

The nine-member House committee is composed of seven Democrats, led by chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who lost her bid for reelection earlier this year.

In its 10 previous public hearings, which started in early June, the committee has revealed new information from its depositions, playing witness testimony of the day of the insurrection and hearing from journalists, law enforcement officials, lawyers and others about how the events of Jan. 6, 2021 unfolded.

Over the months, the Jan. 6 committee has methodically laid out its case that Trump made repeated and purposely false claims of election fraud, stoking the ire of his supporters and encouraging rioters at a rally on the morning of Jan. 6.

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested for their actions on Jan. 6. More than 500 people have been convicted, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was found guilty of seditious conspiracy. On Monday, jury selection began in the trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the right-wing extremist group.