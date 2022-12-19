Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee report summary

After a year and a half of work and interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has begun to release some of its final report. On Monday, the panel approved what is essentially an executive summary of those conclusions.

The panel voted unanimously to adopt its final report and refer former President Donald Trump for criminal prosecution. This is the first time in American history Congress recommended a criminal referral against a former U.S. president.

Read the Jan. 6 committee’s summary of its final report.

Criminal referrals for Trump

For Trump, the committee concluded there is enough evidence to convict, and therefore recommend the Department of Justice to make the following criminal charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding. The “proceeding” being the Jan. 6 meeting of Congress itself.

The “proceeding” being the Jan. 6 meeting of Congress itself. Conspiracy to defraud the United States. The committee argued this happened in multiple ways, including Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, then-Vice President Pence’s role in certification, among other issues.

The committee argued this happened in multiple ways, including Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, then-Vice President Pence’s role in certification, among other issues. Conspiracy to knowingly make a false statement. The committee said Trump broke this statute by participating in a plot to submit fake slates of electors.

The committee said Trump broke this statute by participating in a plot to submit fake slates of electors. Assisting, aiding or comforting an insurrection. The committee believes Trump incited the U.S. Capitol attack, but notes he was impeached on that charge already. The report summary specifically concludes there is enough evidence to convict, and, therefore, charge him with “assisting, aiding or comforting” the insurrection. The focus here is on his actions as the attack unfolded — and his lack of action in not stopping it.

Findings



In its last public meeting Monday, the Jan. 6 committee introduced a video presentation that laid out key findings and evidence throughout its investigation.

On Trump

Across 161 pages, the committee also lays out 17 central findings, which cover two areas: Trump’s alleged misconduct and how law enforcement and the Pentagon handled the attack. Twelve of the conclusions accuse the former president of specific misconduct and the leading role related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021: