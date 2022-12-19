Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee report summary

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
After a year and a half of work and interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has begun to release some of its final report. On Monday, the panel approved what is essentially an executive summary of those conclusions.
The panel voted unanimously to adopt its final report and refer former President Donald Trump for criminal prosecution. This is the first time in American history Congress recommended a criminal referral against a former U.S. president.
Read the Jan. 6 committee’s summary of its final report.
A slide reading “The Big Lie” is seen during the Jan. 6 committee’s last public meeting of its investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
For Trump, the committee concluded there is enough evidence to convict, and therefore recommend the Department of Justice to make the following criminal charges:
In its last public meeting Monday, the Jan. 6 committee introduced a video presentation that laid out key findings and evidence throughout its investigation.
Across 161 pages, the committee also lays out 17 central findings, which cover two areas: Trump’s alleged misconduct and how law enforcement and the Pentagon handled the attack. Twelve of the conclusions accuse the former president of specific misconduct and the leading role related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021:
The committee looked at the failure of law enforcement to anticipate and guard against the violence at the Capitol. In this area, it spells out five findings:
Although the timing can still change, the panel’s full report is expected to be publicly released as early as Wednesday, when Americans will get more details on all of these revelations.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Dec 16