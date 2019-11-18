Read Tim Morrison’s full closed-door testimony in the impeachment probe

White House aide Tim Morrison details several key moments in President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine in a new transcript released Saturday by impeachment investigators.

Morrison recalls conversations with Trump’s European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland. Morrison said he was “uncomfortable” with what Sondland was telling him, that Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations that would help him politically.

Sondland told Morrison after one of his conversations with Trump that there was “was no quid pro quo, but President Zelensky must announce the opening of the investigations and he should want to do it.”

Morrison reported at least two of his conversations to National Security Council lawyers.

Read Tim Morrison’s full testimony.