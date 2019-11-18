Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 18, 2019

Who recently testified?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the President and senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, arrives on Capitol Hill to testify in private before members of congress, in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2019 Photo by Tom Brenner/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Read Tim Morrison’s full closed-door testimony in the impeachment probe

Politics

White House aide Tim Morrison details several key moments in President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine in a new transcript released Saturday by impeachment investigators.

Morrison recalls conversations with Trump’s European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland. Morrison said he was “uncomfortable” with what Sondland was telling him, that Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations that would help him politically.

Sondland told Morrison after one of his conversations with Trump that there was “was no quid pro quo, but President Zelensky must announce the opening of the investigations and he should want to do it.”

Morrison reported at least two of his conversations to National Security Council lawyers.

Read Tim Morrison’s full testimony.

By —

Associated Press

