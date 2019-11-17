Some key witnesses expected to testify publicly this week

Emily Bazelon:

You know, I think this is like a mosaic. And each witness is filling in a different part of the picture for us. One really key witness that I think everyone is waiting to hear from again is Gordon Sondland. He is President Trump's appointee to be the ambassador for the European Union.

So Sondland had this conversation with President Trump in which, according to another official, David Holmes, Sondland told President Trump that, no worries, Ukraine was going to do the investigating, the providing of presumably false information about the Bidens that Trump was requesting. So, I think we're going to see Sondland to try to figure out how to handle a report of a phone call, which could get him in a lot of trouble because he omitted it when he testified before Congress previously.