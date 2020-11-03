What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican Lindsey Graham survives challenge from Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

Politics

Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Democrat Jaime Harrison.

Some polling in the campaign’s closing weeks showed a head-to-head race, and Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records. But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

Harrison portrayed Graham as too willing to acquiesce to Trump. Graham maintained that he felt it in his constituents’ best interests that he align with the president, who has remained popular in South Carolina.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data.

If Harrison had won, South Carolina would have been the first state in U.S. history to be simultaneously represented by two Black senators.

